Arrest warrant issued for Yingluck as ex-PM misses court appointment

With the exception of Yingluck, the other five defendants showed up at the court on Tuesday as the court ruled that it had accepted the NACC’s case and then subsequently read the charges to the defendants. Yingluck’s attorney Noppadon Laothong, however, was present in the court on Tuesday on her behalf.

The court issued an arrest warrant for Yingluck for failing to show up for the reading of the charges without giving a reason, and ordered the NACC to bring her in for the trial.

After the court had read the charges, all five defendants denied the charges and appealed to extend the period of giving a testimony. The court accepted their appeal and set the next hearing for 9.30am on September 12 for evidence and witness cross-examination. The court, however, exempted Rawi from coming for the cross-examination as the defendant is 80 years old and suffers from a chronic disease.