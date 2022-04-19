Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Heinecke calls for ending all restrictions to boost tourist arrivals

Thailand should remove all travel restrictions as soon as possible to help the country's tourism industry recover so that they can compete with other fully open countries, Minor International founder and chairman William Heinecke said on Monday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Heinecke said the average number of foreign arrivals at Don Mueang Airport in April this year was 11,623 people per day, lower than over 50,000 people per day in April last year.

He also pointed out that even though Thailand had recently allowed foreign tourists to enter the country without an RT-PCR test before departure, there are still a lot of travel restrictions that affect their decision.

He added that many countries that rely on tourism, such as Singapore and Cambodia, have already scrapped measures related to entry to facilitate the recovery of tourism and their economies.

"I believe that Thailand should realise that the number of Omicron patients who were found locally was higher than among foreign arrivals," he said.

"Meanwhile, I believe in Thai citizens that they understand Omicron's characteristics and are ready to live in line with the new normal era."

Heinecke advised the PM to scrap Thailand Pass and regulations related to health insurance and Covid-19 testing upon arrival, and said vaccination or a medical certificate should be enough to allow tourists to enter the Kingdom.

He said cooperation between government and private sectors is necessary to help the tourism industry’s recovery and stimulate the economy.

He added that he and other entrepreneurs are ready to work with the government to help revive the country's tourism, boost confidence among tourists and implement guidelines for tourists' safety.

"With [government and private sectors] efforts and clear communication on Kingdom entry measures, Thailand's tourism business will achieve success," he added.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.