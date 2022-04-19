Heinecke calls for ending all restrictions to boost tourist arrivals

He also pointed out that even though Thailand had recently allowed foreign tourists to enter the country without an RT-PCR test before departure, there are still a lot of travel restrictions that affect their decision.

He added that many countries that rely on tourism, such as Singapore and Cambodia, have already scrapped measures related to entry to facilitate the recovery of tourism and their economies.

"I believe that Thailand should realise that the number of Omicron patients who were found locally was higher than among foreign arrivals," he said.

"Meanwhile, I believe in Thai citizens that they understand Omicron's characteristics and are ready to live in line with the new normal era."