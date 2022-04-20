Wed, April 27, 2022

Nursing homes can now register as community isolation centres

Nursing homes for the elderly can now be certified as temporary community isolation centres for elders who have contracted Covid-19 but have mild or no symptoms, Department of Health Service Support director-general Dr Thares Krainairawiwong said on Tuesday.

“The department has updated rules for community isolation centres by allowing nursing homes for elders to apply for the certification,” he said.

“To be certified as a temporary community isolation centre, the nursing home must be registered under the Health Establishment Act 2016 and pass evaluation by the department or a provincial public health office.”

To pass the evaluation, the establishment must have suitable isolation rooms and adequate beds for Covid-19 patients.

Also, the nursing home’s medical staff must closely monitor patients’ condition and be ready to transport them to nearby hospitals in case they develop severe symptoms.

“Furthermore, certified nursing homes must have zones for Covid-19 patients, separate from normal residents/staffers, with different entrances/exits to prevent the virus from spreading,” Thares said.

“All rooms for Covid-19 patients must be properly ventilated or have separate air conditioning, and must be staffed with a different team from personnel providing normal care,” he said.

“The nursing homes should also have a teleconference or telemedicine system to communicate with patients to miminise the risk of infection, while relatives can only be in touch with patients online,” Thares added.

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

