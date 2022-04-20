NBTC discussing True-Dtac merger deal

The NBTC will reportedly discuss a few issues:

• Two draft notifications – a plan on universal telecommunications and social services, and criteria and procedures for revenue collection to fund the plan – as the NBTC has been appointed to conduct public hearings on the notifications.

• Plan for bidding of satellite orbit licences for broadcasting and broadband communications. NBTC is responsible for maintaining the orbital slots.

• Plan for 3500 MHz spectrum bidding, which is considered a preparation for 6G and low earth orbit satellite technologies.

• Supervision of the True-Dtac merger deal, as well as supervision of True Move H Universal Communication and Dtac TriNet after the merger of the two parent companies is completed.

“Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the new NBTC board will allow its subcommittee and independent advisers to continue to decide on the True-Dtac merger deal,” the press said.

Separately, a telecommunication industry source said True and Dtac would call their new company “True-D”. However, the name has not been registered with the Department of Business Development yet.