Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Clip of cat relishing mango sticky rice goes viral, thanks to rapper Milli

A video clip of a cat enjoying its owner’s mango sticky rice went viral on Wednesday.

Demand for the well-known dessert continued to rise, thanks to Thai rapper Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul making a guest appearance at the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on Sunday.

Commanding the stage in a skimpy red outfit, Milli took a break from her twerk-heavy dance routine to grab a bowl of mango sticky rice and take a mouthful.

Line Man had said on Monday that orders for the snack in Thailand had risen more than 3.5 times after the hashtag #MilliLiveatCoachella became a top-trending topic on Twitter.

Praiwan Ubonkan, a 54-year-old resident in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Thung Yai district, explained that his cat suddenly joined him at the table while he was digging into mango sticky rice and he had no option but to give the little feline the dessert, something he had not done before.

Praiwan said his pet looked like it was enjoying the snack.

Meanwhile, Puangrat Buaphan, a 64-year-old retailer in Talat Yen market in the same district, said sales of mango sticky rice have risen sharply, from 30-40 sets per day to 140.

She added that sales of other Thai sweets have risen as well in response to Milli publicising the snack on stage at a major international event, portraying Thai soft power.

Puangrat thanked Milli for boosting mango sticky rice sales, while asking the young rapper to publicise other Thai delicacies in her upcoming performances.

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

