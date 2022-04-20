Clip of cat relishing mango sticky rice goes viral, thanks to rapper Milli

Demand for the well-known dessert continued to rise, thanks to Thai rapper Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul making a guest appearance at the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on Sunday.

Commanding the stage in a skimpy red outfit, Milli took a break from her twerk-heavy dance routine to grab a bowl of mango sticky rice and take a mouthful.

Line Man had said on Monday that orders for the snack in Thailand had risen more than 3.5 times after the hashtag #MilliLiveatCoachella became a top-trending topic on Twitter.