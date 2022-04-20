Restaurants want govt to come out with Let’s Go Halves 5th phase

In a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the association said restaurant food sales had dropped sharply after each phase wound up or people used up all their rights, adding that rising production costs are also affecting restaurant operators.
The association pointed out that the co-payment scheme had helped boost food sales at restaurants, resulting in increasing demand for ingredients and employees.
Meanwhile, the scheme had enabled the government to collect more tax from restaurants, something that's positive for the economy, it added.
“Hence, we ask the government to launch the fifth phase of the Khon La Khrueng scheme to boost people’s purchasing power and stimulate the economy,” the association said.
It added that total expenditure under the past four phases of the scheme was 55.74 billion baht – 28.35 billion from registrants and 27.39 billion from government subsidies.
The association thanked the prime minister for launching measures to assist entrepreneurs.
As of Wednesday, 29 million rights under the fourth phase of Khon La Khrueng had been snapped up. It is scheduled to end on April 30.
Published : April 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022