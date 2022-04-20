Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Restaurants want govt to come out with Let’s Go Halves 5th phase

The government should launch the fifth phase of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme in a bid to boost food sales, the Thai Restaurant Association said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the association said restaurant food sales had dropped sharply after each phase wound up or people used up all their rights, adding that rising production costs are also affecting restaurant operators.

The association pointed out that the co-payment scheme had helped boost food sales at restaurants, resulting in increasing demand for ingredients and employees.

Meanwhile, the scheme had enabled the government to collect more tax from restaurants, something that's positive for the economy, it added.

“Hence, we ask the government to launch the fifth phase of the Khon La Khrueng scheme to boost people’s purchasing power and stimulate the economy,” the association said.

It added that total expenditure under the past four phases of the scheme was 55.74 billion baht – 28.35 billion from registrants and 27.39 billion from government subsidies.

The association thanked the prime minister for launching measures to assist entrepreneurs.

As of Wednesday, 29 million rights under the fourth phase of Khon La Khrueng had been snapped up. It is scheduled to end on April 30.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.