Restaurants want govt to come out with Let’s Go Halves 5th phase

The association pointed out that the co-payment scheme had helped boost food sales at restaurants, resulting in increasing demand for ingredients and employees.

Meanwhile, the scheme had enabled the government to collect more tax from restaurants, something that's positive for the economy, it added.

“Hence, we ask the government to launch the fifth phase of the Khon La Khrueng scheme to boost people’s purchasing power and stimulate the economy,” the association said.

It added that total expenditure under the past four phases of the scheme was 55.74 billion baht – 28.35 billion from registrants and 27.39 billion from government subsidies.

The association thanked the prime minister for launching measures to assist entrepreneurs.