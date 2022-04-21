Thailand records 21,931 Covid-19 cases and 129 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,106,230 – 3,889,912 of whom have recovered, 188,926 are still in hospitals and 27,392 have died.

Separately, another 21,533 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 45,539 their second shot and 61,387 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,950,758.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 507.03 million on Thursday, 459.31 million of whom have recovered, 41.49 million are active cases (41,927 in severe condition) and 6.23 million have died (up by 3,222).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.49 million, followed by India with 43.05 million, Brazil with 30.31 million, France with 27.97 million and Germany with 23.78 million.