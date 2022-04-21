Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

King, Queen grant diplomas to military graduates

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over a graduation ceremony for military school students at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at 6pm in Dusidalai Hall, where military officers received their graduation honours for the academic year 2021.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Chalermpol Srisawat read the names of graduates from the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, the Royal Thai Naval Academy, The Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy, and military academies overseas.

The King and Queen granted diplomas and swords to each of the graduates in turn.

King, Queen grant diplomas to military graduates

His Majesty then gave a speech to all graduates, congratulating them for completing their education at prestigious academies and urging the graduates to continue accumulating knowledge by expanding their vision and keeping abreast of the ever-changing world.

The King advised military graduates to adapt new technology, innovation and know-how to their duties for the benefit of the country and people.

He wished them good luck in their new military careers.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.