King, Queen grant diplomas to military graduates

The ceremony took place at 6pm in Dusidalai Hall, where military officers received their graduation honours for the academic year 2021.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Chalermpol Srisawat read the names of graduates from the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, the Royal Thai Naval Academy, The Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy, and military academies overseas.

The King and Queen granted diplomas and swords to each of the graduates in turn.

His Majesty then gave a speech to all graduates, congratulating them for completing their education at prestigious academies and urging the graduates to continue accumulating knowledge by expanding their vision and keeping abreast of the ever-changing world.

The King advised military graduates to adapt new technology, innovation and know-how to their duties for the benefit of the country and people.

He wished them good luck in their new military careers.