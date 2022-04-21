Health Ministry will ask CCSA to scrap Test & Go scheme

“If the number of new patients hovers around only 20,000 per day, I think we have a chance to relax the entry regulations,” Anutin said.
However, he said, all foreign visitors will still need to take an ATK test.
Anutin also confirmed that the number of vaccines is currently sufficient.
He asked people to get a fourth dose of vaccine so the country can "progress" and "everyone can live normally".
Currently, travellers who enter the country via the Test & Go scheme must be fully vaccinated. They have to register via Thailand Pass and book an approved SHA Extra+ or Alternate Quarantine hotel for the day of arrival. They also need to have minimum insurance coverage of US$20,000 (THB675,000). Additionally, all entrants are required to take a RT-PCR test on arrival.
International travellers hoping to visit Thailand will need to monitor the key CCSA meeting on Friday for the latest requirements.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
