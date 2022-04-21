Health Ministry will ask CCSA to scrap Test & Go scheme

However, he said, all foreign visitors will still need to take an ATK test.

Anutin also confirmed that the number of vaccines is currently sufficient.

He asked people to get a fourth dose of vaccine so the country can "progress" and "everyone can live normally".

Currently, travellers who enter the country via the Test & Go scheme must be fully vaccinated. They have to register via Thailand Pass and book an approved SHA Extra+ or Alternate Quarantine hotel for the day of arrival. They also need to have minimum insurance coverage of US$20,000 (THB675,000). Additionally, all entrants are required to take a RT-PCR test on arrival.