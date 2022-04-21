Pannika seeks clarification from police over passport revocation order

Kannika said the case had not been sent by public prosecutors to court yet so the court had not issued any order to ban the three from leaving the country.

She said she understood that the Consular Affairs Department only partially provided cooperation to police because the department did not revoke the active passports of the three but simply refused to renew Kannika’s after it expired.

She said Piyabutr could travel out of the country recently because his passport was not revoked although the police order was issued last year. But she was not sure whether he would face any trouble when he returned to the country.

Kannika said she suspected that police selectively sought the passport revocation of the three Progressive Movement leaders because they were opponents of the government.

She backed up her suspicion by pointing out that more than 300 people have been charged with violating the lese majesty law under Section 112 of the Criminal Code and Section 116 during the past three years. She said it was impossible for police to revoke the passports of all of them.

Pannika said she would ask the police station which exact articles of which law it invoked to issue the order.