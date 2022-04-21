Pheu Thai team discusses economic recovery, investment, EVs with Chinese diplomats

They met Minister Counsellor Wang Liping (Economic and Commercial Affairs), adviser Peng Fei, second secretary Ge Jian, third secretary Lui Haiyun, and Attaché Wu Fei.

The team sought opinions on the direction of China’s Yuan currency, which is being increasingly used in the oil trade, and Chinese investment.

They also discussed the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s plan to invest in several Southeast Asian countries as well as other nations.

China is the biggest market for Thai exports and second in investment, but Thailand still needs to attract more Chinese investment.