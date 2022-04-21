Pheu Thai team discusses economic recovery, investment, EVs with Chinese diplomats

The team included Loei MP Lertsak Pattanachaikul, Nong Khai MP Krisda Tanterdtit and party executive director Pachara Naripthaphan.
They met Minister Counsellor Wang Liping (Economic and Commercial Affairs), adviser Peng Fei, second secretary Ge Jian, third secretary Lui Haiyun, and Attaché Wu Fei.
The team sought opinions on the direction of China’s Yuan currency, which is being increasingly used in the oil trade, and Chinese investment.
They also discussed the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s plan to invest in several Southeast Asian countries as well as other nations.
China is the biggest market for Thai exports and second in investment, but Thailand still needs to attract more Chinese investment.
Also, the high-speed rail connecting Nong Khai to Vientiane, Laos, and Chinese cities needs to be finished as soon as possible to facilitate increased exports.
The team also discussed electric vehicles, power generation from solar energy and Chinese technology know-how, especially digital platforms.
Pichai said both sides received “beneficial information and opinions”.
He said the team hopes to use the information if the party wins the general election.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022