Wed, April 27, 2022

Prayut seeks closer cooperation with South Korea in projecting soft power

Thailand and South Korea are discussing closer cooperation in promoting the soft power of both countries, particularly their famous foods and sports, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed the matter while meeting South Korea’s ambassador to Thailand, Moon Seoung-Hyun, at Government House.

Moon called on Prayut to introduce himself as his country’s new ambassador to Thailand.

During their meeting, the Thai leader praised South Korea’s success in promoting its soft power globally while mentioning Thailand’s cultural fame. The PM called for closer cooperation between the two countries in this area for mutual benefits, according to the spokesman.

Prayut suggested that Thailand and South Korea pair their famous cultures and sports with high potential for joint promotional campaigns so that they are better known globally.

The PM also expressed his pleasure that peoples of both countries have a mutual admiration for their cultures, which he viewed as a “bridge” for expanding cooperation in other areas, particularly tourism, according to the spokesman.

Both sides also agreed to work closely regarding cooperation on economy, trade and investment. The PM invited South Koreans to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor. The South Korean ambassador offered his support and asked for the green light for more South Korean banks to operate in Thailand.

