Prayut seeks closer cooperation with South Korea in projecting soft power

Prayut suggested that Thailand and South Korea pair their famous cultures and sports with high potential for joint promotional campaigns so that they are better known globally.

The PM also expressed his pleasure that peoples of both countries have a mutual admiration for their cultures, which he viewed as a “bridge” for expanding cooperation in other areas, particularly tourism, according to the spokesman.

Both sides also agreed to work closely regarding cooperation on economy, trade and investment. The PM invited South Koreans to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor. The South Korean ambassador offered his support and asked for the green light for more South Korean banks to operate in Thailand.