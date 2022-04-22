Schools can open if all infection curbing measures in place: govt

“Schools planning to hold classes onsite or using a mixture of online and onsite learning must implement Covid-19 preventive measures as suggested by the Public Health Ministry,” he said. “The Education Ministry is also tasked with monitoring the situation closely to prevent cluster cases on campus.”
Thanakorn added that schools allowing onsite classes should first pass the Thai Stop Covid+ standard and implement the DMHT-RC practices, which are distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing, temperature checking, reducing crowds and cleaning regularly.
The Thai Stop Covid+ standard for schools stipulates that at least 85 per cent of teachers, staffers and students must be fully vaccinated. All personnel are also advised to take antigen tests regularly.
“Students can only work in small groups, while all airconditioned classrooms must be aired every two hours by opening windows,” Thanakorn said. “Schools are also required to prepare sealed routes for students to travel to the campus with as little exposure to crowded places as possible.
“Parents should also teach their children the importance of keeping their face mask on at all times and maintaining a distance from others while in school to protect themselves from Covid-19,” he added.
Published : April 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
