Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Google Maps searches show Thais opting for more eco-friendly pursuits

The search for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Thailand has surged by 357 per cent over the past year, Google Maps announced on Thursday.

The search engine published data on Thai users’ search topics that are environmentally friendly ahead of Earth Day, which is marked on April 22 every year.

The data shows that the search for forest hiking routes in Thailand rose by 132 per cent year on year, while the search for public parks also increased 49 per cent year on year.

The top five hiking routes searched on Google Maps between March 2021 and last month are Wat Pha Lat Hike (Monk’s Trail) in Chiang Mai, Pha Hua Sing in Phetchabun, Kew Mae Pan in Chiang Mai, Khunkorn Forest Park in Chiang Rai and Monkey Trail in Krabi’s Ao Nang.

Apart from public parks and nature trails, Thais are also interested in farmers' markets, with searches on this topic rising 66 per cent year on year.

The five most popular farmers’ markets among Thai internet users are Chiang Mai’s Saturday Organic Market, Jin Jai Farmers Market and Kad Ban Ho, Pathum Thani’s New Si Mum Muang Market and Surin’s Sunday Green Market.

Thais have also shown interest in waste management, with the search for waste-management services rising by 67 per cent, while the hunt for second-hand shops and vendors of used and vintage clothes rose by 44, 57 and 153 per cent respectively.

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
