Bangkok turns 240 years old

He named his new capital Krung Thep Maha Nakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayutthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit.

The 168-letter-long name has broken the Guinness World Record as the longest name for a place.

Though Krung Thep Maha Nakhon is better known as Bangkok, the origin of the world-famous moniker is still unclear.

Etymologists believe the city’s name may have been derived from Bang, the Thai word for “village” and Koh “island”, stemming from the city’s watery landscape.

Another theory suggests it may have been shortened from Bang Makok, a village abundant with makok or Elaeocarpus hygrophilous trees that bear olive-like fruit.

Officially, Bang Makok was known as Thonburi Si Mahasamut, according to the Ayutthaya Chronicles.