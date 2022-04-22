Extend co-payment scheme to ensure 3% growth this year: private sector

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, said on Friday that phase five of the scheme would help boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.63 to 0.65 per cent.

“This would certainly keep Thailand’s GDP growth above 3 per cent this year,” he said.

Sanan estimated that a 1,500-baht subsidy for each of about 30 million Kon La Krueng participants would cost about 45 billion baht but spur circulation of about 90 billion baht.