PPRP skips by-election as no Kraikupt eligible after Pareena ban



PPRP’s secretary-general Santi Promphat said the party wanted the Kraikupt family to maintain its hold in Ratchaburi, and since getting one of them to run this time was not possible, it would skip this by-election.

Candidates for the May 21 Ratchaburi Constituency 3 by-election have until Monday to register.

As for the next general election, Santi said PPRP was not worried about losing its influence in the province because Pareena’s father Tawee Kraikupt has been a Ratchaburi MP seven times, while Pareena has held the post four times. He said the Kraikupt family has worked hard for the benefit of their constituents.

He added that the party sympathised with Pareena.