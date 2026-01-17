On Nut stays No.1 as rail-line hotspots dominate Bangkok housing searches in 2025

Amid an economy in which consumers are spending more carefully, living “near a rail line” remains a decisive factor for both homebuyers and renters.

This is reflected in search behaviour on DDproperty, from free-text queries to keyword selection and targeted filters, which indicates that convenience and commute times matter more than ever.

BTS On Nut remains the standout location

For 2025, the most-searched rail-line location is once again BTS On Nut, a key station on the Green Line that continues to appeal to buyers, tenants and investors. Its main advantage is proximity to the city centre, offering quick access to Bangkok’s CBD while remaining more affordable than inner Sukhumvit.

On Nut also stands out as a starting point for the extension towards Samut Prakan, helping to ease travel costs. The surrounding area benefits from large shopping centres, lifestyle destinations and international schools, making it a practical, all-round choice for urban living.