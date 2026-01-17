On Nut stays No.1 as rail-line hotspots dominate Bangkok housing searches in 2025

Amid an economy in which consumers are spending more carefully, living “near a rail line” remains a decisive factor for both homebuyers and renters.
This is reflected in search behaviour on DDproperty, from free-text queries to keyword selection and targeted filters, which indicates that convenience and commute times matter more than ever.
BTS On Nut remains the standout location
For 2025, the most-searched rail-line location is once again BTS On Nut, a key station on the Green Line that continues to appeal to buyers, tenants and investors. Its main advantage is proximity to the city centre, offering quick access to Bangkok’s CBD while remaining more affordable than inner Sukhumvit.
On Nut also stands out as a starting point for the extension towards Samut Prakan, helping to ease travel costs. The surrounding area benefits from large shopping centres, lifestyle destinations and international schools, making it a practical, all-round choice for urban living.
Phrom Phong–Thong Lo–Ekkamai still make the list
Next in line are stations in inner Sukhumvit, led by BTS Phrom Phong, Thong Lo and Ekkamai. These neighbourhoods offer strong fundamentals, including employment hubs, lifestyle amenities and sizeable expatriate communities.
Although housing prices are high, demand remains steady—particularly in the rental market and for long-term investment.
City-fringe areas around the CBD gain ground
BTS Ari and MRT Phra Ram 9 have emerged as rising “alternative city-centre” locations, shaped by a mix of residential projects, offices and modern lifestyle offerings.
Meanwhile, BTS Asok continues to perform strongly as a major interchange station within Bangkok’s rail network, attracting consistent interest.
The Green Line dominates, with 9 of the top 10 stations
Among the top 10 most popular rail-line locations, nine stations are on the BTS Green Line—highlighting the route’s strength as a direct link to the city centre. As Thailand’s first urban rail line to be continuously developed, it has benefited from ongoing infrastructure upgrades and a steady pipeline of housing projects along the corridor.
DDproperty notes that the Green Line also remained the busiest line throughout 2025. Beyond ridership figures, this serves as a clear signal that housing demand along the route is still resilient and likely to expand over the longer term.
At a time when consumers are choosing “value for money” over hype, homes near mass transit continue to anchor Bangkok’s residential market—and in this contest, BTS On Nut remains the clear leader, holding its position firmly amid competition from premium districts across the capital.