Wed, April 27, 2022

Thailand ready to tackle new post-Songkran Covid wave, says Anutin

The health authorities are well prepared to take care of Covid-19 patients even if new infections surge after the long Songkran break, the public health minister announced on Saturday.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said hospitals under the Public Health Ministry have enough beds, medication and personnel to deal with a potential outbreak.

The number of new Covid cases has been stable at slightly over 20,000 per day, but the ministry will closely monitor the situation for two weeks after Songkran wrapped last Sunday, Anutin added.

“The Public Health Ministry is ready to take care of new Covid-19 patients, most of whom are in the ‘green group’ with mild symptoms,” he said.

For patients with severe symptoms, Anutin said his ministry has the policy of “being sufficient in three areas”, namely hospital beds, medicines and medical personnel.

Since patients with mild symptoms are encouraged to isolate themselves at home, hospital bed occupancy is about 30 per cent on average.

There are also sufficient supplies of herbal and anti-viral medicines, including Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta), Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, Anutin said.

“Not every patient requires anti-viral medicines. Some can recover without taking any. Prescribing them depends on each doctor,” he said.

The ministry also has plenty of doctors and nurses to take care of patients, Anutin said.

In addition, the ministry is also campaigning for people in high-risk groups – those aged 60 and over and with chronic diseases – to get their Covid-19 vaccines as well as booster shots.

Related News

