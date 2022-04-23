Thailand ready to tackle new post-Songkran Covid wave, says Anutin

For patients with severe symptoms, Anutin said his ministry has the policy of “being sufficient in three areas”, namely hospital beds, medicines and medical personnel.

Since patients with mild symptoms are encouraged to isolate themselves at home, hospital bed occupancy is about 30 per cent on average.

There are also sufficient supplies of herbal and anti-viral medicines, including Fah Talai Jone (green chiretta), Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid, Anutin said.

“Not every patient requires anti-viral medicines. Some can recover without taking any. Prescribing them depends on each doctor,” he said.

The ministry also has plenty of doctors and nurses to take care of patients, Anutin said.

In addition, the ministry is also campaigning for people in high-risk groups – those aged 60 and over and with chronic diseases – to get their Covid-19 vaccines as well as booster shots.