Thai Covid-19 vaccines moving fast towards FDA registration: CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported that trials into four locally made vaccines have made a great deal of progress.
They are Chula-Cov19 mRNA vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Vaccine Research Centre, HXP-GPOVac inactivated chimeric vaccine developed jointly by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and Mahidol University, Baiya SARS-Cov-2-Vax protein subunit vaccine jointly by Baiya Phytopharm and Chulalongkorn University, and the Covigen needle-free plasmid-DNA vaccine by Bionet-Asia Co Ltd.
Chula-Cov19, now undergoing a second human trial, is set to register with the FDA early next year and go into mass production soon after. The Thai government has allocated 2.7 billion baht for its research.
HXP-GPOVac, which is also undergoing a second human trial, should be registered within the last quarter of this year. Its production, initially targeted at up to 20 million doses annually, is likely to start next year, the CCSA said.
The government allocated 445 million baht for this vaccine’s development.
The Baiya SARS-Cov2-Vax, currently under its first human trial, should be registered this year and start production soon after. The initial aim is to roll out 60 million doses yearly. This vaccine was also allocated 445 million baht by the Thai government.
Covigen, a DNA-based vaccine that penetrates the skin via a needle-free injector, is undergoing its first human trial and should be registered within this year. This vaccine is being developed under a state subsidy of 650 million baht.
Published : April 23, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022