Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Thai Covid-19 vaccines moving fast towards FDA registration: CCSA

Several locally produced Covid-19 vaccines should be registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within this year and go into mass production next year.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported that trials into four locally made vaccines have made a great deal of progress.

They are Chula-Cov19 mRNA vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Vaccine Research Centre, HXP-GPOVac inactivated chimeric vaccine developed jointly by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and Mahidol University, Baiya SARS-Cov-2-Vax protein subunit vaccine jointly by Baiya Phytopharm and Chulalongkorn University, and the Covigen needle-free plasmid-DNA vaccine by Bionet-Asia Co Ltd.

Chula-Cov19, now undergoing a second human trial, is set to register with the FDA early next year and go into mass production soon after. The Thai government has allocated 2.7 billion baht for its research.

HXP-GPOVac, which is also undergoing a second human trial, should be registered within the last quarter of this year. Its production, initially targeted at up to 20 million doses annually, is likely to start next year, the CCSA said.

The government allocated 445 million baht for this vaccine’s development.

The Baiya SARS-Cov2-Vax, currently under its first human trial, should be registered this year and start production soon after. The initial aim is to roll out 60 million doses yearly. This vaccine was also allocated 445 million baht by the Thai government.

Covigen, a DNA-based vaccine that penetrates the skin via a needle-free injector, is undergoing its first human trial and should be registered within this year. This vaccine is being developed under a state subsidy of 650 million baht.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 23, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.