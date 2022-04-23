Thai Covid-19 vaccines moving fast towards FDA registration: CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported that trials into four locally made vaccines have made a great deal of progress.

They are Chula-Cov19 mRNA vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Vaccine Research Centre, HXP-GPOVac inactivated chimeric vaccine developed jointly by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and Mahidol University, Baiya SARS-Cov-2-Vax protein subunit vaccine jointly by Baiya Phytopharm and Chulalongkorn University, and the Covigen needle-free plasmid-DNA vaccine by Bionet-Asia Co Ltd.

Chula-Cov19, now undergoing a second human trial, is set to register with the FDA early next year and go into mass production soon after. The Thai government has allocated 2.7 billion baht for its research.