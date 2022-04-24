Thailand records 17,784 Covid-19 cases and 126 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,165,874 – 3,954,945 of whom have recovered, 183,154 are still in hospitals and 27,775 have died.

Separately, another 40,572 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 103,489 their second shot and 140,850 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,564,621.