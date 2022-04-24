Thailand records 17,784 Covid-19 cases and 126 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 126, while 22,846 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,942,439.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,165,874 – 3,954,945 of whom have recovered, 183,154 are still in hospitals and 27,775 have died.
Separately, another 40,572 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 103,489 their second shot and 140,850 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,564,621.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 509.22 million on Sunday, 461.73 million of whom have recovered, 41.24 million are active cases (42,636 in severe condition) and 6.24 million have died.
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.64 million, followed by India with 43.05 million, Brazil with 30.34 million, France with 28.24 million and Germany with 24.10 million.
Published : April 24, 2022
