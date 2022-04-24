Thu, May 05, 2022

Discounts on 2m room nights under new phase of ‘We Travel Together’

Two-million discounted rooms will be offered under the proposed fifth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said.

Discounts for plane tickets and coupons for restaurants would be cancelled in the fifth phase to focus on subsidising accommodation costs, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

The accommodation subsidies will be funded by money left over from the fourth phase topped up by a new budget.

The proposal will be discussed with Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn before being handed to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for consideration, he said.

TAT also asked Phiphat to extend the “Tour Tiew Thai” co-payment scheme until September as more than 130,000 discounts on tourism packages are still available.

The fourth phase of Rao Tiew Duay Kan saw about 2 million subsidised discounts booked by April 16 for use by May 31.

The scheme offers domestic tourists a 40 per cent discount on room bookings up to 3,000 baht per night (maximum 10 rooms or nights). They also get coupons worth 600 baht per day to buy meals or tickets at participating venues, as well as a 40 per cent discount on plane tickets capped at 3,000 baht per passenger.

