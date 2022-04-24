Discounts on 2m room nights under new phase of ‘We Travel Together’

The accommodation subsidies will be funded by money left over from the fourth phase topped up by a new budget.

The proposal will be discussed with Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn before being handed to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for consideration, he said.

TAT also asked Phiphat to extend the “Tour Tiew Thai” co-payment scheme until September as more than 130,000 discounts on tourism packages are still available.