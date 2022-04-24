Majority of Thais want to elect their provincial governors: poll

Respondents were asked if they wanted to choose their provincial governors:

– 66.14 per cent were strongly in favour

– 18.64 per cent were moderately in favour

– 10.07 per cent were strongly against

– 3.79 per cent were moderately against

– 1.36 per cent said they don't care

Respondents were also asked whether development was different in provinces where governors are elected, not appointed:

– 57.80 per cent said totally different

– 27.05 per cent said moderately different

– 8.71 per cent said not different at all

– 5.91 per cent said there was little difference

– 0.53 per cent said they were not sure

Of the respondents, 28.41 per cent lived in Central region, 19.62 per cent in the North, 37.05 per cent in the Northeast and 14.92 per cent in the South.