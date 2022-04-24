Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Majority of Thais want to elect their provincial governors: poll

Residents of provinces around the country want the same right as Bangkokians to vote for their provincial governors, according to a poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida).

The poll was conducted on April 18-20 among 1,320 voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds living outside Bangkok.

Respondents were asked if they wanted to choose their provincial governors:

– 66.14 per cent were strongly in favour

– 18.64 per cent were moderately in favour

– 10.07 per cent were strongly against

– 3.79 per cent were moderately against

– 1.36 per cent said they don't care

Respondents were also asked whether development was different in provinces where governors are elected, not appointed:

– 57.80 per cent said totally different

– 27.05 per cent said moderately different

– 8.71 per cent said not different at all

– 5.91 per cent said there was little difference

– 0.53 per cent said they were not sure

Of the respondents, 28.41 per cent lived in Central region, 19.62 per cent in the North, 37.05 per cent in the Northeast and 14.92 per cent in the South.

Separately, respondents in a Nida poll released last Sunday (April 17) said candidates' policies will be the key factor in determining who wins the Bangkok governor election on May 22.

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.