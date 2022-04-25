Southern Thailand braces for flood of Malaysian tourists from Sunday

He said Koh Nu and Koh Maew will be promoted as “hidden” tourist destinations in Songkhla, with attractions such as the Morakot Cave and Chomphu cliffs. Both islands will be open all year apart from monsoon season. Meanwhile, Songkhla Old Town is being promoted for Unesco World Heritage listing to add to its tourism appeal.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's move to scrap Test & Go will encourage Malaysian travellers to enter the country, helping tourism recover, Phiphat said.