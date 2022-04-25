Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Southern Thailand braces for flood of Malaysian tourists from Sunday

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is confident Malaysian visitors will restore southern Thailand’s tourism industry once the Test & Go scheme ends on Sunday, May 1.

Phiphat visited the islands of Koh Nu and Koh Maew in Songkhla to oversee preparations for opening the far South on Saturday.

Southern Thailand braces for flood of Malaysian tourists from Sunday

He said Koh Nu and Koh Maew will be promoted as “hidden” tourist destinations in Songkhla, with attractions such as the Morakot Cave and Chomphu cliffs. Both islands will be open all year apart from monsoon season. Meanwhile, Songkhla Old Town is being promoted for Unesco World Heritage listing to add to its tourism appeal.

Southern Thailand braces for flood of Malaysian tourists from Sunday

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's move to scrap Test & Go will encourage Malaysian travellers to enter the country, helping tourism recover, Phiphat said.

Southern Thailand braces for flood of Malaysian tourists from Sunday

He vowed to help revive tourism in Songkhla, his home province, citing the recovery in Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket under the sandbox scheme.

Southern Thailand braces for flood of Malaysian tourists from Sunday

"It's time to restore tourism in provinces close to Malaysia, such as Narathiwat, Yala, Songkhla and Satun," he added.

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.