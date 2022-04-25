Thu, May 05, 2022

King and Queen confer graduation honours to police cadets

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over a graduation ceremony for students at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakhon Pathom on Sunday.

The ceremony took place at 5.39pm in Choonhavan Hall, where 267 police officers received their graduation honours for the academic year 2020.

The King and Queen granted diplomas and ceremonial swords to each of the graduates in turn.

His Majesty then gave a speech to all graduates, emphasising that apart from knowledge and skills, they must show honesty in their duties and daily life.

The King advised graduates to be mindful in their actions, speech and thought in order to maintain peace for the country and people.

