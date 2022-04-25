Thu, May 05, 2022

Police force dismisses zebra-crossing killer

The police lance corporal who ran over a doctor as she was crossing the road will be fired, the Royal Thai Police announced on Monday.

This statement came after the Criminal Court gave the corporal a reduced sentence of one year and 15 days in jail and 4,000 baht in fines.

Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyot Thepchamnong said Pol Lance Corporal Norawich Budadok was suspended from police service in January when his speeding Ducati motorcycle hit a doctor and killed her at a Bangkok zebra crossing.

The Criminal Court found Norawich guilty as charged with the killing of Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul and sentenced him to two years and 30 days in prison and a fine of 8,000 baht, before halving the sentence.

Yingyot said the Royal Thai Police will cite the ruling to issue an order permanently removing Norawich from police service. The lance corporal plans to appeal for a lighter sentence.

“If Norawich appeals and if the court changes the ruling, then he can seek to be reinstated as a police officer. However, it will depend on the court’s next ruling,” the spokesman said.

Published : Apr 25, 2022

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

