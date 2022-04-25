Bangkok zebra-crossing killer gets barely 1 year in jail, will appeal

The court initially sentenced Norawich to two years and one month in jail and fined him 8,000 baht, but later commuted the sentence by half, bringing it down to one year and 15 days in jail and a fine of 4,000 baht.

The court also ordered the confiscation of his motorbike and ordered the Land Transport Department to revoke his licence because he was a danger to others.

Norawich said he will appeal the ruling and seek bail later in the day.

The police officer was speeding down the road’s right lane on his Ducati big bike when he crashed into Waraluck. The speed he was riding at was clocked at between 108 and 128 kilometres per hour.