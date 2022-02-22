Mon, March 07, 2022

Cop who fatally hit doctor on zebra crossing charged with nine offences

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on Tuesday laid nine charges against Pol Lance Corporal Norawit Buadok over the killing of a doctor on a Bangkok pedestrian crossing last month.

Norawit was charged with reckless driving causing death, speeding, and driving a vehicle without a registration plate.

The other six charges were not driving in the left lane, not complying with signs (to stop at a zebra crossing), not driving a properly maintained vehicle (no side mirror), driving without road tax, driving without insurance, and driving without due care for others’ safety.

The OAG said it would pass the case on to the Criminal Court.

It also asked the court to seize Norawit’s motorcycle and suspend his driving licence.

An OAG spokesperson said the prosecutor had informed the victim’s family that they could now sue for compensation in the Criminal Court having already sued in the Civil Court.

Norawit was riding a red Ducati big bike when he slammed into ophthalmologist Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul as she walked across a pedestrian crossing in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital on Phya Thai Road on January 21. Waralak was thrown into the air by the impact of the collision and died of her injuries.

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

