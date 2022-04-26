How a 25-year-old rollerbladed down the length of Thailand

Jitruek said he wanted to set a record with his Rollerblades, so he decided to rollerblade from Mae Sai to Betong.

He said no one has travelled from the top to the bottom of the country on skates, although there have been people who have run or biked along the route.

Jitruek said he travelled about 15 to 30 kilometres a day, and on average took about one or two days to pass through a province.

He looked for a shelter to rest only when dusk fell. He stayed at temples when he could not find a hotel.

Jitruek recounted that when he skated past a sightseeing or tourist destination, he always took pictures to promote the provinces that he had passed through.

The skating trainer said he loved the southern border provinces because there are several beautiful sightseeing spots in the provinces, including waterfalls and seasides. He added that residents of southern border provinces were also kind and treated him with foods and drinking water with smiling faces.

Jitruek said he would visit major tourist destinations in Betong, such as the Aiyerweng Skywalk to see the sea of mist, the Betong hot springs, the Muen Buppha flower garden, and the winter flower garden.

He would later travel by bus to Yala downtown to meet people who love rollerblading and he would travel by bus to the Hat Yai airport in Songkhla province from where he will fly back to Bangkok.