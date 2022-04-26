Distinctive Isaan cuisine set to debut in Michelin Guide Thailand 2023

Meanwhile, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the launch of Michelin Guide Thailand in the past five years has been a valuable contribution to TAT’s mission to promote Thailand as an international gastronomic destination.

He said the number of Michelin-starred, Bib Gourmand award winners, and selected dining establishments has increased each year, thanks to Michelin Guide’s exploration of new territories across the country and local restaurants striving to improve quality and service.

These efforts have helped drive awareness and set new trends for gastro-tourism among local and international travellers on a broader spectrum, he added.

“Thailand’s Northeastern region has vast potential – in terms of culinary culture and history, diverse tourist attractions, as well as charming local lifestyle," he said.

"Moreover, the Northeastern region has a lot of outstanding local food and handicraft products, with more than 34 registered Geographical Indication items to look out for when shopping for souvenirs.

“With the launch of the upcoming 2023 Michelin Guide Thailand edition, we hope that not only will the entire world become aware of the vibrant culinary scene of the Northeastern region of Thailand, but also boost tourism and the local economy at the same time,” he added.

Since the first edition of Michelin Guide Thailand launched in 2018, the number of overall selected eateries has increased from 126 to 361.

Of these, the number of Michelin-starred eateries has grown from 17 to 32, and Bib Gourmand award winners have gone up from 35 to 133.

The coverage has expanded from Bangkok in the 2018 edition, to now include Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang Nga in the 2022 edition.

For more information about Michelin Guide, please visit guide.michelin.com/th/en or facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand. The Michelin Guide worldwide application is also available for iOS and Android devices.