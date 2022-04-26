Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has allocated about 8 billion baht for the new rate, which will go into effect this month.
He said the government is concerned that the elderly population will have been indirectly affected by the Covid-19 crisis as their children may not be able to provide enough financial support.
“Hence, the government has decided to increase their monthly allowance for six months, so they have a better quality of life,” Prayut said.
“The government attaches importance to taking care of all groups and we do not want to leave anyone behind in this crisis.”
A government press release listed the changes based on ages as follows:
• 60-69: 100 baht extra (700 baht per month)
• 70-79: 150 baht extra (850 baht per month)
• 80-89: 200 baht extra (1,000 baht per month)
• 90+: 250 baht extra (1,250 baht per month)
April 26, 2022
