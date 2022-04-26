Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

He said the government is concerned that the elderly population will have been indirectly affected by the Covid-19 crisis as their children may not be able to provide enough financial support.

“Hence, the government has decided to increase their monthly allowance for six months, so they have a better quality of life,” Prayut said.

“The government attaches importance to taking care of all groups and we do not want to leave anyone behind in this crisis.”

A government press release listed the changes based on ages as follows:

• 60-69: 100 baht extra (700 baht per month)

• 70-79: 150 baht extra (850 baht per month)

• 80-89: 200 baht extra (1,000 baht per month)

• 90+: 250 baht extra (1,250 baht per month)