Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Thailand MICE Day 2022 at Bangkok’s IconSiam shopping complex.

Hosted by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the event aims to promote meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions in the country after the Test & Go system for foreign arrivals ends on April 30.

“Vaccine passports are an international standard used to screen foreign arrivals based on each visitor’s vaccination history. We could use this to replace Thailand Pass,” Anutin said.

“The ministry is working on designing the process that can verify a person’s vaccine history, and will evaluate the situation again.”

Based on the current situation, the minimum requirement for a vaccine passport should be three doses of Covid-19 vaccine, as two jabs alone are not enough to raise immunity for a prolonged period, Anutin pointed out.

He insisted that Covid-19 insurance would still be a prerequisite for all foreign arrivals even after Thailand switches to vaccine passports.