Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

The airport was responding to a viral post on social media by Facebook user “Tuktik Kon Chiang Nua”, who claimed the airport did not allow an ambulance he had called in to pick up his father, a taxi driver who suffered a sudden shock while dropping off passengers at the airport.

The taxi driver reportedly died soon after due to lack of oxygen supply to his brain.

“I had called NIEM via their hotline 1669 to pick up my father, but Suvarnabhumi officials said the airport was not under NIEM jurisdiction and all emergency cases must be handled by a private hospital located at the airport,” wrote Tuktik in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Waiting for an airport emergency unit to arrive resulted in delayed treatment for my father, and we lost him before he could reach the nearest Sirindhorn Hospital. Later, the emergency team charged me 13,000 baht for the ambulance and medical fees despite the fact that the ambulance service via 1669 is free.”