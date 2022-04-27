Two pairs of sacred oxen unveiled for royal Ploughing Ceremony

The first pair of oxen are named “Por” and “Piang”. Both main oxen are 10 years old. Combined, their names mean “sufficiency”.

The second pair of oxen are called “Perm” and “Pool”. The reserve animals are 12 years old, and combined their names mean “prosperity”.

"These oxen have pinkish-white skin, clean white fur and no dark spots or other colours on their bodies,” he explained. “Their horns and tails are beautiful and they look graceful while standing or walking.”