Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Two pairs of sacred oxen unveiled for royal Ploughing Ceremony

The Department of Livestock Development on Monday unveiled two pairs of sacred oxen for the royal Ploughing Ceremony at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang on May 13.

Oxen eligible to participate in the ceremony must have good characteristics and manners plus similar skin and fur colour, said department director-general Sorawit Thaneeto.

The first pair of oxen are named “Por” and “Piang”. Both main oxen are 10 years old. Combined, their names mean “sufficiency”.

The second pair of oxen are called “Perm” and “Pool”. The reserve animals are 12 years old, and combined their names mean “prosperity”.

"These oxen have pinkish-white skin, clean white fur and no dark spots or other colours on their bodies,” he explained. “Their horns and tails are beautiful and they look graceful while standing or walking.”

Two pairs of sacred oxen unveiled for royal Ploughing Ceremony

Separately, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry said this year’s royal Ploughing Ceremony will be held live via the Television Pool of Thailand, Radio Thailand and on social media from 8am on May 13.

In the ceremony, two sacred oxen are hitched to a wooden plough. They plough a furrow in ceremonial ground while rice seeds are sown by court Brahmins.

After the ploughing, the oxen are offered plates of food, including grass, rice grain, corn, green beans, sesame, liquor and water.

Depending on what the oxen eat, court astrologers and Brahmins make a prediction on whether the coming growing season will be bountiful or not.

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.