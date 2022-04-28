Thu, May 05, 2022

Yingluck wants Thailand to project silk clothes as soft power

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra wants Thailand to promote and utilise silk clothing as a “soft power”.

On Wednesday, Yingluck posted pictures of herself on social media wearing outfits made from Thai silk when she met with foreign leaders.

She thanked her brother Thaksin, who explained about soft power on the Clubhouse application the same day.

Yingluck said she wore Pha Khao Ma (loincloth) made of Thai silk when she had a meeting with leaders. She thought it was beautiful and neatly made. She added that wearing them did not make her look older or “out-of-date”.

On the same day, Thaksin explained that South Korea had been utilising its soft power since 2001.

He said the Thai government was ready at that time to promote its movies, for example, but the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Content Association was not, so the policy to use movies as a soft power had not progressed from that time.

Published : April 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

