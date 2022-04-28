Thu, May 05, 2022

Japanese PM Kishida to visit Thailand next week

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Thailand on May 1-2, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Kishida will have a bilateral meeting with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on May 2.

"After the meeting, the two leaders will witness the signing ceremony of agreements between agencies of both sides and have a joint press conference," the ministry said.

"The prime minister of Japan will then attend a dinner hosted in his honour by the prime minister of Thailand," the ministry said.

The visit takes place on the 135th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Japan.

It also coincides with Thailand’s coordination of Asean-Japan relations from 2021-24, during which Asean and Japan will mark the 50th commemorative year of friendship and cooperation in 2023.

"The visit serves as a good opportunity for prime ministers of the two countries to discuss issues related to Thailand-Japan relations and steer forward cooperation in all dimensions at the bilateral, sub-regional and regional levels, as well as exchange views on regional and international situations of mutual interests," the ministry added.

Published : April 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

