Draft law on political party membership lenient on fraud suspects

The change was proposed by Palang Pracharath Party’s Kamphaeng Phet MP, Anan Pholamnuay. The proposal received 23 votes in favour, 21 votes against with two abstentions.
Palang Pracharath’s Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Rong Boonsuaykwan, who acted as the extraordinary commission spokesman, said this was good news as more people could become political party members to participate in the country's politics.
He added that more people should join politics as there are many political parties in Thailand.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party Ubon Ratchathani MP Somkid Chuakong, who also acted as a spokesman, said the extraordinary commission also approved allowing political parties to appoint representatives in each province to consider sending candidates to participate in the election of MPs in each province constituency.
"This will enable all political parties, especially new and small parties, to send their candidates to participate in the MP election," he said.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
