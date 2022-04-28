Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Draft law on political party membership lenient on fraud suspects

People who are waiting for jail sentences for offences in government agencies or fraudulent actions will be allowed to become political party members, according to a draft organic act on political parties approved on Thursday by an extraordinary commission.

The change was proposed by Palang Pracharath Party’s Kamphaeng Phet MP, Anan Pholamnuay. The proposal received 23 votes in favour, 21 votes against with two abstentions.

Palang Pracharath’s Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Rong Boonsuaykwan, who acted as the extraordinary commission spokesman, said this was good news as more people could become political party members to participate in the country's politics.

He added that more people should join politics as there are many political parties in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party Ubon Ratchathani MP Somkid Chuakong, who also acted as a spokesman, said the extraordinary commission also approved allowing political parties to appoint representatives in each province to consider sending candidates to participate in the election of MPs in each province constituency.

"This will enable all political parties, especially new and small parties, to send their candidates to participate in the MP election," he said.

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.