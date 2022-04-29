Top ten problems Bangkokians would like the new governor to solve

The top ten are:
Netizens complained that many streets and sidewalks have holes and are not smooth, while many manhole covers are also broken and pose a danger.
Most problems occurred due to a lack of an efficient drainage system and garbage choking drains.
Most motorists failed to stop for pedestrians using zebra crossings, while some of the crossings are not marked clearly.
The main problems are vehicles and factories, which belch out smoke and exhaust. Meanwhile, winds bring in toxic dust from wildfires in nearby countries.
Netizens are increasingly seeing the importance of environmental conservation. Many want to exercise outdoors.
People realise that the shortage of surveillance cameras and a lack of maintenance decreases safety and lead to increased accidents and theft.
Most problems have occurred during the Covid-19 crisis. The cost of living has been rising while wages are still the same.
Most occur from people who park incorrectly on the road. The problem gets worse during a festival or accident.
This is mainly because residents dump garbage in canals. Netizens complain that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration does not have concrete prevention measures and solutions.
This occurs mainly when vendors set up stalls without authorisation, while no official organisation tries to prevent them from doing so. Some stalls even make the area dirty because they dispose of garbage incorrectly.
Real Smart studied 185,398 pieces of conversation on Twitter, Facebook, websites, Youtube and Instagram.
The company said “social listening” is an important tool for those who work in digital marketing and want to manage information. They use this tool to get opinions on various social media platforms.
By : THE NATION
