Top ten problems Bangkokians would like the new governor to solve

The top ten are:

Potholed roads and sidewalks (97,875 mentions – 52.8%)

Netizens complained that many streets and sidewalks have holes and are not smooth, while many manhole covers are also broken and pose a danger.

Floods (20,286 mentions – 11%)

Most problems occurred due to a lack of an efficient drainage system and garbage choking drains.

Zebra-crossing safety (16,864 mentions – 9%)

Most motorists failed to stop for pedestrians using zebra crossings, while some of the crossings are not marked clearly.

PM 2.5 and other air pollution problems (15,933 mentions – 8.6%)

The main problems are vehicles and factories, which belch out smoke and exhaust. Meanwhile, winds bring in toxic dust from wildfires in nearby countries.

Lack of ample green areas (10,399 mentions – 5.6%)

Netizens are increasingly seeing the importance of environmental conservation. Many want to exercise outdoors.