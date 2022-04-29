Prawit best bet as PM in case of ‘political accident’: PPRP defector

“We have to get someone who works for the people and is wanted by the people. I have not seen anyone other than General Prawit,” he said. “He should be able to help the country. He works all the time, so he should know what to do.”

Targeted Cabinet members require support from at least half of the existing MPs. However, the margin of votes between the coalition and the opposition has become thin after many Palang Pratcharat MPs left to set up their own party.

All 20 MPs who are now members of Vitch’s party were expelled from Palang Pracharath after a severe conflict was sparked when political heavyweight Thammanat Prompow allegedly tried to oust Prayut. Thammanat is now the secretary-general of Thai Economic Party.

According to the charter, a person outside the list of nominated candidates can be named prime minister if a joint meeting of the Lower House and Senate agree.

When asked how his party would vote in the next censure debate, Vitch said it would depend on how satisfactorily targeted ministers can defend themselves.

Though he considers his party a member of the coalition, Vitch said: “We must adhere to public interest. What does not benefit the public is not okay for us.”