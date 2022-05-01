Chadchart retains big lead in Bangkok governor race in two opinion surveys

Chadchart topped the poll with a 44.58 per cent approval rating, while previous governor Aswin Kwanmuang came third with 11.27 per cent.
The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) on April 27 and 29 among 1,357 Bangkok residents from different educational and work backgrounds.
The results were as follows:
• 44.58% for Chadchart Sittipunt (independent)
• 11.42% undecided
• 11.27% for Aswin Kwanmuang
• 8.99% for Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party)
• 6.93% for Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward)
• 5.75% no candidate
• 3.17% for Sakoltee Phattiyakul (independent)
• 2.51% for Sita Divari (Thai Sang Thai)
• 2.28% for Rosana Tositrakul (independent)
• 2.14% will not vote
• 0.96% for other candidates
The other candidates include Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, Weerachai Laoruangwattana, Watcharee Wannasri, Prayoon Krongyos and Prapat Banchongsiricharoen.
Respondents who backed Chadchart cited his talent, vision and willingness to work and listen to Bangkokians' problems. Those who supported Aswin said he had experience and would be able to continue working on pending projects.
Asked what questions they had for Bangkok governor candidates:
• 23.34% wanted to know how they would tackle traffic jams
• 14.09% how they would turn their policies into reality
• 13.33% ways they would tackle flooding
• 9.09% wanted to know their definition of quality of life
• 8.94% how they would soften the impact of rising living costs
• 8.03% how they would tackle garbage overflow
• 6.67% what issue they would tackle first
• 5% how they would deal with vendors on pavements
• 4.09% how they would mend roads
• 3.03% ways of organising public transport
• 1.97% how they would deal with air pollution
• 1.06% how they would combat corruption
• 0.76% how they would make Bangkok safe and liveable
• 0.30% how they would tackle wastewater problems
• 0.30% how they would combat homelessness
Bangkokians will choose a new governor on May 22.
Chadchart also retained his lead in the latest Suan Dusit poll, released on Sunday. The poll surveyed 2,522 Bangkokians from April 12 -28. Chadchart topped the rankings with backing from 39.94 per cent of respondents.
Published : May 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
