Wed, May 11, 2022

U Thong Nai Road closed to traffic, Din Daeng 1 made one-way

No vehicles will be allowed on U Thong Nai Road near the old Parliament until further notice, the Metropolitan Police chief announced recently.

The order was issued by Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Samrarn Nualma in his capacity as Bangkok traffic police chief. Though the order was signed on April 18, it was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday.

The same order also declared that Din Daeng 1 Road will only be open to one-way traffic from the Din Daeng intersection on Raja Prasong School’s side to the Jaturathit intersection.

The announcement said the aim of the order is to discourage speeding on roads and to protect pedestrians. The ban goes into effect on Sunday and will remain in place until the Bangkok traffic police issue a new order.

The announcement also said all previous orders related to these roads would be null and void.

The U Thong Nai Road starts from the equestrian King Rama V statue and runs until the Ratchawithi intersection where the headquarters of the Royal Initiative Volunteers is located.

The old Parliament complex, outside which protesters often camp out, and Chitralada Vocational School are also located on this road.

