Wed, May 11, 2022

in-focus

1 killed, 5 injured in bizarre accident at Bangkok construction site

A Myanmar migrant worker was killed and five others injured at a condominium construction site when concrete beams fell from the 27th floor in the early hours of May Day, police said.

Police learned of the accident at 1am and rushed to the site at the Bang Pho intersection. Firefighters and rescue workers also arrived at the scene to find the beams that had slid down from the 27th floor piled up on lower floors.

Officers from Bang Sue Police Station said they would investigate the site in cooperation with other concerned government agencies to determine the cause of the accident.

The 1.2-billion-baht condominium is being built by a major developer with its unit prices starting from 3.9 million baht. 1 killed, 5 injured in bizarre accident at Bangkok construction site

1 killed, 5 injured in bizarre accident at Bangkok construction site

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Car driver escapes uninjured as steel beam falls on windscreen

Published : May 11, 2022

Lazada ad may violate Consumer Protection Act: PMO minister

Published : May 11, 2022

Prawit upbeat Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

Published : May 11, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Medeze enjoys 25% growth, claims BIOlongevity leadership in Thailand, Asean

Published : May 11, 2022

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

What is on board China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4?

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.