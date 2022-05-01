1 killed, 5 injured in bizarre accident at Bangkok construction site

Police learned of the accident at 1am and rushed to the site at the Bang Pho intersection. Firefighters and rescue workers also arrived at the scene to find the beams that had slid down from the 27th floor piled up on lower floors.
Officers from Bang Sue Police Station said they would investigate the site in cooperation with other concerned government agencies to determine the cause of the accident.
The 1.2-billion-baht condominium is being built by a major developer with its unit prices starting from 3.9 million baht.
Published : May 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 11, 2022
Published : May 11, 2022
Published : May 11, 2022
Published : May 11, 2022