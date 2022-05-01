Thailand now among top 10 countries for daily Covid deaths, infections

On Saturday alone, Thailand ranked 7th worldwide and 3rd in Asia in terms of infections, and 3rd globally for Covid-related deaths and account for 31.89 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in the region, he said.

Thira went on to say that Asia and Europe now account for 76.89 per cent of Covid-19 infections worldwide and 78.49 per cent of total Covid-related deaths.

“The number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in Asia alone accounts for 31.49 per cent and 31.57 per cent of global figures, respectively,” he said.

The country now ranks 24th worldwide when it comes to total infections.