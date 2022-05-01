Wed, May 11, 2022

Thailand now among top 10 countries for daily Covid deaths, infections

For the past 44 days, Thailand has been among the top 10 countries with the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections, a medical lecturer said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“It has also been among the top 10 countries with the highest Covid-related deaths for 15 days,” read the post from Thira Woratanarat, who is a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine. 

On Saturday alone, Thailand ranked 7th worldwide and 3rd in Asia in terms of infections, and 3rd globally for Covid-related deaths and account for 31.89 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in the region, he said. 

Thira went on to say that Asia and Europe now account for 76.89 per cent of Covid-19 infections worldwide and 78.49 per cent of total Covid-related deaths.

“The number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in Asia alone accounts for 31.49 per cent and 31.57 per cent of global figures, respectively,” he said. 

The country now ranks 24th worldwide when it comes to total infections. 

Thailand recorded 11,535 new Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 4,262,484. Of them 4,092,878 have recovered, 140,989 are still in hospital and 28,617 have died.

Published : May 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

