Thailand records 9,331 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,271,815 – 4,114,046 of whom have recovered, 129,068 are still in hospitals and 28,701 have died.

Separately, another 8,012 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,098 their second shot and 39,613 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 133,642,466.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 513.62 million on Monday, 467.85 million of whom have recovered, 39.51 million are active cases (41,123 in severe condition) and 6.26 million have died (up by 863).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.08 million, followed by India with 43.08 million, Brazil with 30.45 million, France with 28.68 million and Germany with 24.77 million.