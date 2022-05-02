Thu, May 12, 2022

Nong Khai-Laos border checkpoints finally reopen after two years

Three border checkpoints in Nong Khai were reopened on Sunday, more than two years after they were sealed in March 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The main checkpoint is the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai’s Muang district, which connects with the Laos capital Vientiane and serves as the channel for Laotians to enter Nong Khai. The other two checkpoints are at Nong Khai Pier and Nong Khai Train Station.

Nong Khai governor Monsit Pisanthanawat said that all three checkpoints will now be open from 5am until 9pm every day. Travellers from Laos entering Nong Khai must present a vaccine certificate showing at least two doses and pass temperature screening.

The province has also deployed public health officials at the checkpoints to monitor new arrivals for symptoms.

“The first day of reopening saw only a few visitors from Laos. However, we expect more visitors in the following weeks as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand gradually improves,” Monsit said.

On Monday, Thailand recorded 9,331 new Covid-19 cases, 58 of which were imported. The Covid death toll rose by 84, while 21,168 patients recovered and left hospitals. Thailand has logged just over 2 million (2,048,380) cumulative cases since January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Laos is currently recording just a few hundred Covid-19 cases each day.

