Their Majesties preside over merit-making ceremony for Coronation Day

The ceremony took place at 6pm in the Amarindra Winitchai Mahaisuraphiman Throne Hall. Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati also participated in the ceremony.
Coronation Day commemorates the formal consecration of the King by anointment and crowning.
Historically, the coronation ceremony took place as soon as possible after the death of the previous monarch. However, in the last century this tradition has been replaced by a mourning period of about a year following the succession.
Coronation Day falls on May 4 to commemorate the crowning of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2019.
Published : May 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022