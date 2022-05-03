Thu, May 12, 2022

Their Majesties preside over merit-making ceremony for Coronation Day

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over a merit-making ceremony to mark the upcoming Coronation Day at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday.

The ceremony took place at 6pm in the Amarindra Winitchai Mahaisuraphiman Throne Hall. Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati also participated in the ceremony.

Coronation Day commemorates the formal consecration of the King by anointment and crowning.

Historically, the coronation ceremony took place as soon as possible after the death of the previous monarch. However, in the last century this tradition has been replaced by a mourning period of about a year following the succession.

 

Coronation Day falls on May 4 to commemorate the crowning of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2019.

