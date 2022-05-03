Chadchart tops the list for Bangkok voters yet again

The newest census was carried out by Today Poll among 24,810 eligible voters in the capital’s 50 districts from April 1 to 30. Results of the survey, conducted as part of Dr Punnatrik Israngkura Na Ayutthaya’s research project, were released on Tuesday.
He said 42.72 of the respondents are women, 53.26 per cent men and 4.02 per cent from the LGBTQ population.
Of the respondents, 21.14 per cent said they would vote for Chadchart, 19.18 per cent preferred Democrat Party candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat, while 15.28 per cent were in favour of former governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
The other candidates trailed behind with Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn getting 13.75 per cent, independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul 8.81 per cent, Thai Sang Thai’s Sita Dhivari 8.21 per cent and independent Rosana Tositrakul 8.16 per cent. The remaining 5.47 per cent of the respondents opted for others.
Opinion surveys by other pollsters also found Chadchart leading the list among Bangkok voters.
Punnatrik said 82.85 per cent of the respondents have decided who they will vote for, while 17.15 per cent are still undecided.
When asked what problems they wanted the new governor to handle, 41.01 per cent hoped their economic hardship would be eased, 12.58 per cent cited traffic jams and transport, 12.12 per cent said quality of life, 11.83 per cent want the city to become safer and 10.65 per cent asked for cleanliness and better environment.
The survey also found that 55.52 per cent of the respondents said their family members would vote for the same candidate as them.
Published : May 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
