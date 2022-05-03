Chadchart tops the list for Bangkok voters yet again

He said 42.72 of the respondents are women, 53.26 per cent men and 4.02 per cent from the LGBTQ population.

Of the respondents, 21.14 per cent said they would vote for Chadchart, 19.18 per cent preferred Democrat Party candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat, while 15.28 per cent were in favour of former governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

The other candidates trailed behind with Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn getting 13.75 per cent, independent candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul 8.81 per cent, Thai Sang Thai’s Sita Dhivari 8.21 per cent and independent Rosana Tositrakul 8.16 per cent. The remaining 5.47 per cent of the respondents opted for others.