Covid-19 jabs of utmost priority even though cases dropping: doctor

He said vaccines are necessary to reduce the severity of the disease, as a fully vaccinated person reduces the chance of death from Covid-19 by five times. Those who have received the third shot reduce their risk of dying by 31 times.

According to government figures, 81 per cent of the population has received their first shot, 73.8 per cent their second shot, but only 37.4 per cent have received their third jab. Hence, he said, people should get their boosters because there are plenty of doses available.

He also bemoaned the fact that only 41.5 per cent of the elderly population, who are most at risk, have received their third shot. The aim was to get at least 60 per cent of the elderly given their third shot.

The doctor also advised parents to have their children aged five to 11 vaccinated against Covid-19 before schools reopen later this month. More than 2 million children in Thailand are still unvaccinated.

Chakkarat said that though plenty of hospital beds are available, that should not be the focus as nothing is more important than getting vaccinated. Getting jabbed against Covid can prevent severe symptoms and hospitalisation, he reiterated.

He also pointed out that the Covid-19 alert is still at Level 4, so large gatherings should be avoided as much as possible.

Chakkarat added that the rate of infections in the Northeast is on the rise and that the ministry will monitor the situation more closely. He said close monitoring brought down infections in the South after they were surging for two months.

He also said that Thailand is entering a period of transition as the number of new cases generally drops in May or June in most provinces.

Chakkarat presented the facts at the last Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting, which set the goal of declaring Covid-19 endemic by July. He said the endemic declaration should cover the entire nation because people travel between provinces.

He also said that the ministry is pushing to get as many people as possible vaccinated, especially since Thailand has now flung its doors open.

He said many Omicron patients may have mild or no symptoms, and may not report their infection. However, he said this group is not large enough to affect the reported number, which covers infections verified by RT-PCR tests.