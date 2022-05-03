People warned as dozens of fake 1,000-baht notes found in Nonthaburi

According to the law, people are required to hand all counterfeit currency in at the nearest police station. There is no policy of reimbursement though.

The spokesman said National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk had learned of the vendors’ plight and instructed police stations nationwide to take immediate steps if fake currency surfaces in their area.

The best way to tell if a 1,000-baht banknote is real is to check if it has a vertical metallic strip embedded in it. At first glance, the strip looks like a line of dashes, but when held against the light, the characters “1000 baht” become visible in both Thai and English, he added.