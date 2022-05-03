People warned as dozens of fake 1,000-baht notes found in Nonthaburi

Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Maj-General Yingyos Thepjamnong issued the warning on Tuesday after some 30 fake 1,000-baht banknotes were found circulating Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong area. The notes had apparently been used to purchase goods from vendors.
According to the law, people are required to hand all counterfeit currency in at the nearest police station. There is no policy of reimbursement though.
The spokesman said National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk had learned of the vendors’ plight and instructed police stations nationwide to take immediate steps if fake currency surfaces in their area.
The best way to tell if a 1,000-baht banknote is real is to check if it has a vertical metallic strip embedded in it. At first glance, the strip looks like a line of dashes, but when held against the light, the characters “1000 baht” become visible in both Thai and English, he added.
The metallic strip and iridescent gold floral logo shift from gold to green when tilted.
The spokesman said those caught forging banknotes can face 10 to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of between 20,000 and 40,000 baht. Those caught knowingly using counterfeit notes can face up to 15 years in jail and/or a fine of between 2,000 and 30,000 baht.
Persons who find they have received counterfeit banknotes and decide to use them regardless can face up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht, the spokesman added.
Published : May 03, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022