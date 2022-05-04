Man held for trespassing into Suvarnabhumi restricted area, trying to board plane with axe, gun

Airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn said on Tuesday the incident took place around 11.50am, when security guards were alerted that the man had ridden from parking lot number 3 into a restricted area.

“As the man tried to enter a Bangkok Airways plane that had just unloaded passengers at a gate leading to Control Post 3 connected to Concord A, officials immediately locked the gate to trap the trespasser. But he used an axe to smash two glass doors in an attempt to escape and was arrested shortly after,” Kittiphong said.

He added that the man seemed to be under the influence of some sort of substance when he was nabbed.

Apart from the iron axe, airport security officers also found a custom-made pistol, a pair of scissors and an amphetamine tablet on him.

One of the security guards suffered a minor injury while trying to arrest the man, but the incident did not affect flight operations at the airport, thanks to security officers who responded to the emergency promptly, the airport director said.

The trespasser was handed over to the police.